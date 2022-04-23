Director Chaitanya Dantuluri Says Bhala Thandanana is for Theatrical Release

Director Chaitanya Dantuluri’s upcoming film ‘Bhala Thandanana’ is gearing up for theatrical release on April 28, 2022. During the movie promotions, Chaitanya revealed a few interesting facts about this new film.

When he was approached with the script, the director Chaitanya had plans of doing the film for OTT. It was producer Sai Rajani Korrapati who suggested that he make the film theatrical shows. Sai stated that the ‘Bhala Thandanana’ will not be an OTT release.

The story of ‘Bhala Thandanana’ revolves around a female journalist and thief. The film is a crime thriller action drama. Chaitanya is confident about the success of the film. He is waiting to hear it from the audience. The film features Catherine and Sree Vishnu in the lead roles.