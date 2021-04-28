Tollywood Director Anil Ravipudi Survives COVID

Star director Anil Ravipudi has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. On Wednesday (April 28), he took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and followers and said that he feels much better now.

On April 13th, Anil Ravipudi had tested positive for Covid-19 and he isolated himself and followed all prescribed protocols. After almost two weeks, the director has tested negative for the virus.

Sharing the statement, he wrote, “I was detected with Covid 19 virus on the 13th of April 2021. I personally called up all the people who were in contact with me before that and made sure they isolated themselves and took precautions. I isolated myself since then and followed all prescribed instructions.

Today I tested negative and am feeling much better. I just wanted to thank everyone who wished me after knowing about the situation.

I request each and every one of you to get vaccinated and protect yourself from this virus.”

Anil Ravipudi is currently directing a multi-starrer F3 with Venkatesh and Varun Tej in lead roles. The film is sequel to the director’s blockbuster movie F2.