Dilip Kumar, An Acting Institution And National Treasure Reads Megastar Chiranjeevi's Condolence Message

Bollywood legendary actor Dilip Kumar died today. Fans, Bollywood and south Indian film celebs took to their social media handles and shared their messages.

Megastar Chiranjeevi deeply saddened by the passing of the Legend. He said that Dilip Kumar was one of the greatest actors India has produced. He took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace." Here is the tweet made by Chiranjeevi.

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar was admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness. Dr Jalil Parkar who had been treating Dilip Kumar said that, "He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am." A tweet posted from the Dilip Kumar's official handle by family friend Faisal Farooqui read: "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to him we return."