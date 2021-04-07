Dil Raju Spills The Beans On Pawan Kalyan Entry In Vakeel Saab

Sarah Justin

Dil Raju is one of the top producers in Tollywood. He has produced nearly 50 films in Tollywood. Dil Raju could have dreamt of becoming a producer but before that he became a fan of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. It was Dil Raju's dream to work with Pawan Kalyan. Finally, he fulfilled it with his forthcoming flick Vakeel Saab. Dil Raju had a vision and plan to work with Pawan Kalyan since the latter's 'Tholi Prema' days as it put Pawan Kalyan in a league of his own.

In an interview with Sakshipost, Dil Raju said, "I'm fully satisfied with the output of the film and waiting to see the audience response. The real celebration of the film begins when the audience loves the movie. I'm hoping Vakeel Saab will create some magic at the box office." He further added, "We started Vakeel Saab in 2019 of December. We had planned to release the movie on May 21, but sadly we couldn't release it due to COVID."

Here are excerpts from the interview



Why Pawan Kalyan was the perfect choice for Vakeel Saab?

Every actor has his own unique style. When it comes to Pawan Kalyan, he is the only style for it. If you look at his 90s movies like Thammudu, Khushi and Bhadri, he used different styles in each movie and created his own fan following. We made Vakeel Saab according to his mannerisms. Vakeel Saab is a remake of Pink, there is no change in the story but we made a few changes to suit Pawan's mannerism. There are no surprises in the second half though.

Pawan Kalyan's screen time and entry?

Pawan Kalyan's entry in Vakeel Saab will be 15 minutes after the movie begins. There on, he will manage the show on and off as per the story.

Why did you choose Venu Sri Ram as director. He's just three films old?

I had planned Venu Sriram for Allu Arjun's IKON but he discussed about Pink during corona time. He bought three different versions of stories and I liked them all. He has showcased the film the way fans want to see Pawan. I liked it then and Venu Sriram went to Trivikram Srinivas to take a call on the script. After reading the script, Trivikram also said good to go. He said success and failures are part of the job. As director, they will never fail and the story wouldn't get sold sometimes in the market. That's when they end up as flop at the box office.

You have seen Pink and Nerkonda Paarvai. How did you feel when you saw the final edited version of Vakeel Saab as an audience?

I'm telling as an audience—If Pink is 50 and Nerkonda Paarvai 70 but Vakeel Saab is 100. When Pink was remade in Tamil they showcased Ajith in a different way. We all did a few changes to make it palatable to the local audience and also to match Pawan's style and craze. Each Pawan fan will surely love the film.

What are your future projects?

The shooting of Ram Charan-Shankar film will begin in July. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya's Thank You is nearing completion. I also have a slew of films such as Rowdy Boys, Pagal and a few others in different stages of production. Currently, I'm fully focused on release of the films. Later, I'll decide about new movies