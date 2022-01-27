Dil Raju Shifts From Movies To Web Series: Deets Inside

Noted Tollywood producer Dil Raju is a known celebrity in Tollywood. He has worked with all the top actors in Tollywood. Dil Raju for sure knows the pulse of the audience.

Recently, Dil Raju's nephew young actor Ashish Reddy forayed into films with Rowdy Boys. Yes, Dil Raju launched him in Tollywood and he is also the producer of the film.

After tasting success at the box office, Dil Raju is gearing up for web series. Dil Raju is all set to team up with Harish Shankar for a web series. The details about the cast and crew of the series are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak will be releasing on February 25, 2022. There's no change in release date of Bheemla Nayak. The film is also produced by Dil Raju.