Dil Raju Replaces Director For This Top Actor?

Boyapati Srinu is known for action films such as Legend, Simha, and a few. But, many of the heroes are believed to be ignoring him after the release of ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’. It featured Ram Charan in lead but the film failed to live up to the expectations of audiences. If reports are to be believed, Boyapati is likely to team up with Vijay Deverakonda.

According to reliable sources, Boyapati Srinu has narrated a script to Dil Raju who is the top producer in Tollywood. Dil Raju believed to have given a nod to the film. If everything goes as planned, Boyapati's untitled film with Dil Raju is expected to roll out by mid of 2021. But, they are yet to finalize a lead actor for the film. On the other hand, Dil Raju has signed one project with Vijay Deverakonda and it will be directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Dil Raju is believed to be replacing the director for Vijay Deverakonda’s film. Recently, Mohana Krishna’s ‘V’ film was released on the digital platform and it got mixed reviews.

So, Dil Raju is believed to be thinking to work with Boyapati Srinu, Vijay Deverakonda might play a lead role in it. Dil Raju is holding talks with Deverakonda but nothing has been finalized yet. Deverakonda is expected to take the final call after listening to the script whether he wants to be part of the project or not. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

Currently, Boyapati is occupied with a movie titled #BB4 featuring Balakrishna in lead role. The film will soon hit the big screens. Watch this space for more updates.