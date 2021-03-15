Dil Raju Presents Gunasekhar's Pan-India Project Shakunthalam: Know More

Dynamic Director Gunasekhar, who is well known for making Mythological and Commercial films is all set to explore the love genre based on Adiparvam. The film is titled 'Shakunthalam'.

This Pan-Indian film is being presented by Dil Raju and Produced by Neelima Guna under DRP-Gunaa Teamworks Banner.

Star Heroine Samantha Akkineni is playing the titular role of Shakunthalam while Malayalam hero Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanth. The film was launched with a Pooja Ceremony at the famed Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Ace Producer Allu Aravind clapped while Super Successful Producer Dil Raju switched on the camera at Guna Sekhar's Shakunthalam muhurat function. The team held a media meet on the occasion.

Maverick Director Gunasekhar said, "I am very glad to launch the pan-India project, 'Shakunthalam' today. Very happy that it is being collectively produced by DRP - Gunaa Teamworks (Dil Raju Productions and Gunaa Teamworks). Especially, a maker like Dil Raju garu standing as a huge support for this film in all aspects is very encouraging. Everyone knows how good the making and production values of a film will turn out to be if a Director like me gets support from a maker like Dil Raju garu. I am very happy that Dil Raju garu joined hands with me for 'Shakunthalam'. It's not an easy task to do a heroine-oriented film. There were many stories about who will do the role of Shakunthala in the 'Shakunthalam'. That role needs an actress with delicacy.

I was suggested the name of Samantha by the public themselves. She is very selective when it comes to movies and approving stories. She okayed this film instantly after listening to the script. She understands Shakunthala's role completely and She wanted to reinvent herself in the role of Shakunthala. Samantha has put in all her efforts and learned everything needed for this film four months ago itself. She learned classical dance too. She gets herself involved completely by checking on the story development and the complete script. I got the confidence that I can make the film as per my visualization when we have a maker like Dil Raju garu and an actress like Samantha with us. Neelima is very strong that she will debut as a producer with a timeless classical love story. She is the first person who wished for Samantha to do this film. Irrespective of the business angle, Dil Raju garu asked me to go on with whatever budget we need to make a very good film. Neelima selected Dev Mohan as Dushyanth. He okayed him after knowing everything about the story. He has trained in horse riding and sword fighting for this film. You will witness the real Shakunthalam and Dushyanth in the film."

Super Successful Producer Dil Raju said, "Samantha's manager Mahindra approached me about 'Shakunthalam'. I came to know that GunaSekhar garu was Producing the film himself. I wished someone would back him and told the same to Mahindra. He asked me whether I could join the project. I told him okay, but I needed to listen to the story first. I watched 'Okkadu' in Sathyam theatre on its release day. I wished to make a film like that. But, my wish didn't get fulfilled. My desire to make such films started there.

It's not an easy task to do a historical film like 'Shaakunthalam'. By then, Samantha had okayed the film. So, I imagined her while listening to the story narrated by GunaSekhar. All emotions are well set in the story. Some scenes are too good with perfect emotions. GunaSekhar said that he will take the film to another level. The film's works have been going on for four months. GunaSekhar is introducing his daughter Neelima as the producer of this film. I stand behind them. We are planning to release this film in 2022. While we were searching for an actor to play Dushyanth, GunaSekhar asked me to watch a photoshoot. He showed me the photoshoot of Dev. He really looks like a king. I felt we had found the perfect actor to play the Dushyanth role. A perfect team is set for GunaSekhar. We will try our best to make a wonderful film."

Producer Neelima Guna said, "This is my first film as a producer. I seek your support and blessings. Thanks to Allu Aravind garu for gracing this event. Samantha and Hanshitha are giving us their full support."

Hero Dev Mohan said, "I am very happy to get introduced to the Telugu Film Industry. I am glad to do the role of King Dushyanth. I am also very proud to work with a director like GunaSekhar. Stalwart Producer Dil Raju garu is our main pillar of support. I wish you all will support me. I am thrilled to work with Samantha."