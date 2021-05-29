Dil Raju To Launch Sri Devi's Daughter In Tollywood?

Noted Tollywood producer Dil Raju is basking in the success of his last outing ‘Vakeel Saab’. Luckily, the makers of Vakeel Saab managed to release the film in theatres even before the second wave hit the country. It was the last Telugu film to have a successful theatrical run even before theatres shut down across the state, because of a surge in COVID 19 cases.

If you may be recall Vakeel Saab was co-produced by Dil Raju and yesteryear actress Sridevi's husband, Boney Kapoor.

They both share mutual respect for each other. The latest buzz doing the rounds is that Dil Raju is likely to launch Kushi Kapoor in Tollywood. She is the daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. So far, she hasn’t made her debut in Hindi or Telugu. If Dil Raju really launches her in Tollywood, then, we have to wait and see who she is going to work with in Tollywood. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited at the moment.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates from the world of entertainment. We will surely keep you posted on all the details about Kushi Kapoor’s film in Telugu.