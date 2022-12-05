Dil Raju Killed Love Today Business?

Dil Raju needs no introduction. He is one of the noted producers in Telugu. He bought the dubbing and theatrical release rights of Love Today and released it in theatres on November 4, 2022.

The film had the potential to do well in theatres. It collected Rs 12 cr gross in Telugu. The Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer could have fared much better in theatres if Dil Raju had promoted the film extensively.

According to reports, Love Today is said to have underperformed in Telugu only because of Dil Raju's weak promotions. He killed the film business with his own hands.

Love Today was produced by Kalapathi under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Love Today went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil this year.

