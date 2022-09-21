Dil Raju Film With Vijay Deverakonda Shelved

Telugu producer Dil Raju doesn't need any introduction. He has been producing Tollywood films for the past few decades. Dil Raju had never worked with Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda. In fact, Dil Raju hasn't produced any film of Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, Dil Raju teamed up with Vijay Deverakonda for a project.

Dil Raju also paid an advance to Vijay Deverakonda. Dil Raju planned to make a film in the Indraganti Mohanakrishna combination. Unfortunately, rumors are doing the rounds that the project may not happen. The project apparently fell through after the script failed. If reports are to be believed, Dil Raju film with Vijay Deverakonda is said to be shelved due to multiple reasons. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

Also Read: When Are Bimbisara and Karthikeya 2 Releasing on OTT Platform?



In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger. The film failed to create magic at the box office. The film had been washed out from the theatres within a week of its release. Liger was directed by Puri Jagannadh.