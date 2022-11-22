Dil Raju congratulates hat-trick producer Rahul Yadav Nakka after Masooda's success

'Masooda' was released on November 18. For Swadharm Entertainment, this is the third hit in a row. 'Malli Raava' and 'Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya' were hit movies for producer Rahul Yadav Nakka. On Monday, the film's core team interacted with the media. Producer Dil Raju, who backed 'Masooda' on Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared his insights on the occasion.

Dil Raju said, "After I was shown the 160-minute-long movie, I told Rahul to trim the film. But he refused to do. Such was his confidence in 'Masooda'. Left to me, I would have trimmed the running time by 15 minutes. I was a bit nervous on the day the movie got released. Ultimately, Rahul's conviction has paid off. As a producer, my mindset is to plan for profit. Rahul, on the other hand, hits the ball hard. He might get caught. Or, the ball might go straight into the boundary. He doesn't believe in taking singles. Many people make films. But only a few are successful. After the morning show in Hyderabad on day one, I came across an otherwise tough film reviewer praising the content and lauding the producer. I then called a few theatres and learned that the feedback was positive."

Rahul Yadav said, "We have made an honest film. I didn't want the soul of the movie to be compromised and therefore, I respected the running time. Besides spooky elements, we have also delivered the message that you don't need a reason to help someone. 'Masooda' is a genuine horror-drama."

Sangeetha Krish, who has played a prominent role in the movie, said she is usually scared of horror movies but 'Masooda' is an exception. She praised the film's technical quality on the occasion.

Actor Priyadarshi said that he was reminded of the Hollywood horror movie 'Conjuring' in terms of experience while watching the movie. He lauded director Sai Kiran, the debutant.

Director Venkatesh Maha of 'C/O Kancharapalem' fame said that 'Masooda' is a very honest attempt. "Music director Prashanth R Vihari's work and cinematographer Nagesh Banell's work bring out the director's vision," he added.