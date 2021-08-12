Diesel Leak From Generator Causes Fire on Movie Sets in Filmnagar

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the sets during a movie shooting. A car generator caught fire during a shooting in Filmnagar, Hyderabad. The accident appears to have been caused by a diesel leak from the generator.

The fire spread from the generator to the shops next door, and another car caught fire. A Honda i20 car was completely engulfed in flames in the incident. No casualties were reported in the accident but property damage was reported.