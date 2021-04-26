Did Vijay Deverakonda Reject Top Tollywood Director's Story?

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most happening stars in Tollywood. He doesn't have a godfather in rhe industry. Yet, Vijay Deverakonda became one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood with his hard work and dedication. That’s not all, Deverakonda has earned a huge fan following with his killer looks and acting chops.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Vijay Deverakonda is believed to have rejected Koratala Siva’s story. Yes, what you read is right. Going into the details, Koratala Siva had reportedly arranged a meeting between Vijay Deverkanda and Venky Kudumula for a collaboration. They seem to have narrated the script to the star but Deverakonda is said to have rejected the project citing date issues.

Koratala Siva is in search of a young hero now to replace Deverakonda. We don’t know how far this news contains any truth but this news has been doing the rounds. An official confirmation regarding this is awaited at the moment.

On the career front, Deverakonda will next be seen in Liger which is being helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Deverakonda’s dream was to work with Puri Jagannadh and he is finally fulfilling it with Liger. Ananya Pandey will be playing hia love interest in the film. The movie marks her debut in Tollywood. Watch this space for more updates.