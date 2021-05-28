Did RRR Makers Rush Into Selling Digital Rights?

Director SS Rajamouli’s forthcoming flick, ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ aka RRR is one of the most hugely awaited films of this year. Besides, it is also one of the costliest films ever produced in Indian cinema. There is no doubt that the film, RRR, is going to be a visual treat to the audience, as Rajamouli has mounted some action sequences between Jr NTR and Ram Charan which is set to leave the audience in awe.

Recently, the makers of the movie officially confirmed that they have sold digital rights of RRR to leading OTT platforms Netflix and Zee5. They are also said to have sold the satellite rights of RRR to ZeeCinema in Hindi, Star Maa in Telugu and a few top channels in other languages. The makers are confident about the film and if all goes well, they are planning to release the film in theatres on October 13, 2021.

At the time of officially announcing that the digital and satellite rights of RRR had been sold, the makers also released a poster with the same release date. Looks like they are not going to postpone the film's release at any cost.

Ever since Rajamouli announced about the RRR digital and satellite rights being sold, speculations are rife over the reason behind the makers of RRR rushing in to sell the rights, as there’s a lot of time for the film to hit theatres. Besides, analysts feel that the digital rights is still understandable but where was the need to hurriedly sell the satellite rights too?

Probably, the makers got a fancy offer which prompted them to seal the deal. The makers sure know what's best for them at the moment considering the uncertainty around due to the pandemic situation. Yet, we feel this was earlier than expected.

RRR is bankrolled by Danayya and he has pinned huge hopes on the film as his last film featuring Ram Charan titled ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ failed miserably at the box office.