Nithiin's Rang De movie will start shooting from 23rd of September again. After initial few days in Hyderabad, the team has plans to go to UK and finish the shoot.

Now we hear from the reliable sources that Rang De will go for an OTT premiere followed by a Satellite premiere as well. Some suggest the movie will be available through pay per view method and others suggest it will be a subscriber only accessible content.

We hear that the deal has been finalized with a Satellite Channel who have popular streaming service as well. Producers, Sithara Entertainments did not want to go for OTT release but the deal of Rs. 40 crores has tempted them to go for it, say sources.

They wanted to wait and release during Sankranthi but with Nani's V deal, talk about Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab releasing in theatres during Sankranthi season, they have decided to take this route, say sources. But the producers did not confirm or deny the reports till now.

They might give us clarity after starting the shoot of the film. Nani's "V" made Rs. 32 crores from selling OTT rights alone and got another Rs. 10 crores for other rights. We hear Rang De got Rs. 40 crores deal for OTT release rights alone and could make another 5 - 6 crores in audio rights and satellite rights, as all the rights could go to the same entertainment organisation.

Venky Atluri is directing the film with Keerthy Suresh as lady lead, senior actor Naresh in an important role. PC Sreeram is providing cinematography for the film. We hope to receive a confirmation about film release soon. Stay tuned for more updates!