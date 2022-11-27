Did Kriti Sanon Confirm Relationship With Prabhas?

Rumours that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and south superstar Prabhas have found love in each other have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. And looks like the 'Bhediya' star has just added fuel to the fire after she recently stated that she wants to 'marry' Prabhas.

During a recent interview with India Today, Kriti was asked whom would she flirt with, date and marry, among Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Prabhas.

While the actress quickly mentioned that she would flirt with Kartik and date Tiger, she did not shy away from stating that she would marry Prabhas.

Kriti's confession has sent her fans into a tizzy with people wondering if the actress was actually hinting at her relationship with the Tollywood star.

It all started when Kriti picked the phone and called Prabhas without any hesitation during the calling round on 'Koffee with Karan 7', and the actor even received it and was quite candid with her, despite his shy and reserved nature.

Reports also stated how the two bonded well on the sets of their upcoming film 'Adipurush', and it was surprising for everyone to see Prabhas indulging in long conversations with Kriti.

Both Prabhas and Kriti are yet to comment on their relationship status.

On the professional front, Prabhas is set to play Lord Ram in 'Adipurush' while Kriti plays his Sita. It will also star Saif Ali Khan as Ravana and Sunny Singh is rumoured to be essaying the role of Laxman.

The film is being helmed by Om Raut and is slated for a 2023 release.

courtesy: FPJ