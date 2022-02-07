Did Allu Arjun Make Fun of South Indian Movies in Zomato Ad?

Is there any need to give an introduction to Allu Arjun? Obviously, a big No. He is one of the most popular stars in the Telugu film industry. Recently, he acted in a Zomato advertisement. He can be seen battling a few goons in a mall. As, Allu Arjun, one of the goons starts to fall in slow motion. Then the goon calls Allu Arjun Bunny and asks him in Telugu got to drop him faster. Then Allu Arjun replies, "It's south cinema. This is how we do it." Then the goon replies that he wants to eat Gongura Mutton and the restaurant will be closed by the time he falls down on the floor. Allu Arjun replies, "Gongura Mutton or anything else, Zomato is there for you". Some of the fans have loved it whereas a few other sections of people are trolling him and are asking him to be more responsible.

Pravallika Anjuri took to her Twitter and wrote, "Zomato has proved itself to be the flower with its poor, outdated satire on south cinema. Probably bcz ‘Fire(ing)’ has never worked in their favour."

