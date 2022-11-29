Did Allu Arjun Dub Himself For Russian Version of Pushpa?

After having set the box office on fire in India, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise is now all set to test the international waters! The film is now is all set to release in the Russian market. The Allu Arjun-starrer will also have its Russian language premiere on December 1 and December 3 in Moscow and St Petersburg, respectively, as part of the Indian Film Festival.

The Russian trailer was released today by Mythri Movie Makers. The trailer is similar to the Telugu version, but the Russian dubbing takes it to the next level. Everyone will be astounded by the flawless dubbing and dialogue. The background score and visuals are both excellent.

Famous dialogues such as "Thaggedhe Le" and "Pushpa ante flower anukunnara... FIREE" have the same impact in Russian. The bloodied action, stunts and everything about this trailer definitely leaves every Russian intrigued. Icon Star Allu Arjun and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna played the lead roles in the movie. Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya are seen in pivotal roles. The film has Devi Sri Prasad’s music.

So far, the pan-India movie has won acclaims nationwide as well as Overseas. Now, its Russia’s turn to take pleasure in the movie and enjoy it.

Back home, the film makers are busy with the film's sequel, which has been titled Pushpa: The Rule. The makers recently started the filming of the movie on an auspicious note with a pooja ceremony in the presence of the team.

It is not known if the actor learnt the language and dubbed himself for his role in Pushpa The Rise. However, the trailer of Pushpa The rise in Russian is sure making waves on social media.

