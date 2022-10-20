Dialogue King Sai Kumar Completes 50 Years In The South Film Industry

Multi-faceted thespian Sai Kumar first wore make-up on October 20th, 1972 for Duryodhana mono action at Vani Mahal, in Madras (Chennai) through Doctor Raja Rao Arts Memorial Academy (DRAMA), on star comedian Raja Babu’s birthday occasion. The play was witnessed by many legends from the film industry and Sai Kumar could impress the biggies with his first act on stage.

Following in his father PJ Sarma’s footsteps, Sai Kumar started his career as a dubbing child artist with legendary actor NTR’s Samsaram. Known for his exceptional dialogue delivery and Telugu diction clarity in his voice, Sai Kumar completes 50 years as an actor.

Made his debut as a child artist with Sobhan Babu’s Devudu Chesina Pelli, Saikumar in his decades-long career has done numerous films in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. He is also making his Malayalam debut soon. Sai Kumar is also busy as a TV presenter and doing different web projects as well.

While Police Story in Kannada was a turning point for Sai Kumar, his performance in Prasthanam featured in the list of the "100 Greatest Performances of the Decade" by Film Companion. He has received two state Nandi Awards and three Filmfare Awards South for his work in Telugu and Kannada cinema.

Expressing his contentment for completing 50 years as an actor, Sai Kumar said, “I first should thank my parents for all their encouragement, then my first mentor Sri Kakarala, under whose guidance I performed my first play Mayasabha Duryodhana. The legend SV Ranga Rao also came for the event and blessed me which was a big gift for me. My voice is my dad’s gift, while there’s a huge influence of my mother on my cultural behavior. I have been continuing to act in movies for 50 years with the support and love of my fans and with the blessings of God.

I also need to thank Karnataka. Police Story is a big turning point in my career. I’m fortunate to do movies in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. I’m doing various projects in cinema, TV, web. As an artist, I’m doing 15 different projects, right now. I also thank my famous star Shivaji Ganesan who inspired me and JV Ramana Murthy who also trained me as an actor. My special thanks to my family, my fans, my personal staff, and each and every one of this glorious film industry. Gurubhyo Namaha.