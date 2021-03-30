Dia Mirza Fulfills Dream Of Working With Nagarjuna in Wild Dog

Sarah Justin

Gorgeous actress Dia Mirza, who became a household name in the industry after her spellbinding performance in movies like Rehna Hai Tere Dil main among others, has also been a part of notable Hindi films like 'Munna Bhai', 'Dum', Sanju to name a few. In a candid chat, the actress whose heart beats for Hyderabad, talks about her upcoming project "Wild Dog" and shares her experience working with the film crew.

How did you get the role in Wild Dog?

I really don't know, I think the director cast and crew really wanted me. They approached me while I was in Mumbai. I read the script and loved it. I met the Director in Mumbai. For one to say 'Yes' to the project, three things always matter a lot. The first and foremost is the script, the second is the energy of the director and last but not the least, it is the team. Nag sir is someone who I admire so much and I loved him my entire life. My family shared a good rapport with Nag sir and Amala ma'am. When he was a part of the project, why shouldn't I be as he is a good man and an experienced star?

How was your work experience with Akkineni Nagarjuna?

I'm a huge fan of him. I met him after 20 years, I was nervous and scared to see him on the first day. We didn't have any workshops. I met him on the sets for the first scene that was an established relationship of husband and wife after 20 years. It is not some routine story, the story is about the mission to go on progress, to do a scene like meeting him after 20 years was really challenging. He is such a simple grounded person and a nice human being. He instantly made me comfortable, it really went well.

How important is your character in the film?



Every action thriller needs a heart, I feel like this track gives it some heart. It will surely attract and remind the audience about unsung heroes who fight for the nation, who have laid down their lives for the country. They also have family and children. Yet, they go to duty despite everything for what they have to do for the love of the country. I'm really fortunate to be part of this project.

Did you want to play Saiyami Kher's role in Wild Dog?

I really love her character in 'Wild Dog'. It's really cool part but why they considered me for my role, you will get to know through the movie.

How different is Tollywood from Bollywood?

There's a slight difference here. The work culture is the same but the gender ratio seems to be down because in Bollywood movies we see a lot of female employees but In 'Wild Dog' I and my female hairdresser were there. I personally noticed the biggest difference is gender ratio.

Who's your favourite actor?

My all-time favourite actors in Tollywood are Nagarjuna and Venkatesh. I fulfilled my half-dream through 'Wild Dog' by working with Nagarjuna.

