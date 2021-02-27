Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru First Week Box Office Collections

Pogaru is on a roll, no really. It's been seven days that Rashmika and Dhurva Sarja's new film has been making steady progress at the box office. Pogaru is an action thriller, Rashmika and Dhruva Sarja's performance had been loved by several sections of audiences which is why the film is faring well at the ticket window since its opening. Dhruva Sarja is basking in the glory of his recent film success.

The film has been declared a blockbuster hit by the viewers. Did you know the Pogaru first week collections? Brahmin community staged a protest to delete a few scenes from the film as it were hurting their sentiments. The makers agreed to cut the scenes and they also said they didn't do with the intention to hurt people. The makers asked apology to the Brahmin community and they will soon add new scenes to the film.

Talking about the collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 31.76 gross at the domestic box office. The film made a business of Rs 26.8 cr alone in Kannada. The film also did pretty well in Telugu states and the film went on to earn Rs 4.11 cr. The total collections of Pogaru for one week is sums upto Rs 31.76 cr.

Penned and helmed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under Sri Jagadguru Movies. Alongside Dhruva and Rashmika, the Pogaru cast also includes Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Morgan Aste and Dharma in the essential roles.