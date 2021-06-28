Dhrushyam 2, Virata Parvan, Narappa, Maestro OTT Release Date

There are a bunch of Telugu films which are waiting for theatrical release. Even though filmmakers want to release their movies in theatres, they may not be able to do it just yet due to the pandemic.

By now, you must have heard the news about the Delta variant cases rising in Maharashtra, there are chances for the third wave to hit in the next four to six weeks which is earlier than expected.

Due to the sudden spike in Delta Variant cases, a few big-budget films are likely to skip theatrical release. They may be opting for OTT release.

Reports are doing the rounds that Venkatesh’s Narappa, Rana’s Virata Parvama and Nithiin’s Maestro are likely to release on OTT platforms by end of July. Here’s the list:

Venkatesh: Drushyam 2 digital rights have been bagged by Disney plus hotstar. The film is expected to premiere on Disney plus Hotstar in August second week.

Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam has created much hype among the audience. It’s very shocking to hear that the film's digital rights have been sold to Netflix. The film will start streaming on Netflix in the second week of July.

Maestro: Nithiin’s Maestro will release on Disney plus hotstar on Independence day which is on August 15.

However, an official confirmation regarding the films' OTT release dates are awaited from the makers’ end.