Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan From Nani’s Dasara Out 

The makers of Natural Star Nani’s highly anticipated Pan India film Dasara have created huge hype on the first single of the movie with a promotional video, followed by the actor’s rugged look poster and a small glimpse. The wait is over, as the makers unveiled the song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan, just a while ago.

Starts as a typical Telangana-style folk number, Nani wants the energy, thus he offers an alcohol bottle to the team of the band. Then, it turns out to be a massiest local street song, with the orchestra team increasing vigor in their beats.

Nani’s character look is just unbelievable for the kind of makeover he underwent. Nani and the batch kick up the dust in coal mines with their amazing and dynamic dance moves. Santhosh Narayan composed the song, while Rahul Sipligunj, Palamuru Jangireddy, Narsamma, Gotte Kanakavva and Gannora Dasa Laxmi crooned it remarkably. Kasarla Shyam has penned the song in typical Telangana style.

Srikanth Odela is debuting as director with the movie being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh is playing Nani’s love interest in the movie.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast of the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan with Sathyan Sooryan ISC handling cinematography.

Navin Nooli is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, and Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

The film Dasara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on 30th March 2023.