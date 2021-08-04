Dhigu Dhigu Dhigu Naago Song Lyrical From Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma’s Varudu Kavalenu Released

Promising young hero Naga Shaurya’s Varudu Kavalenu is carrying enthusiastic reports, since all the promotional content has garnered immense response. Tipped to be a perfect family entertainer, Ritu Varma plays the leading lady opposite Naga Shaurya in the film that marks directorial debut of Lakshmi Sowjanya. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the film on Sithara Entertainments.

S Thaman has composed a folk number Dhigu Dhigu Dhigu Naago and lyrical video of the same is out now. Thaman has showed his capability in scoring mass numbers yet again, as the song is instantaneously striking.

Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals are peppy, wherein Ananth Sriram’s lyrics are mass-appealing. Choreography for the song is done by Sekhar master. However, Ritu Varma’s glamor and dances are the biggest assets of the song.

Varudu Kavalenu is gearing up for its theatrical release soon.