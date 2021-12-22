Dhee 10 Winner Raju Confirmed Contestant To Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

For the first time, Bigg Boss Telugu makers are all set to introduce a new format of the TV reality show--Bigg Boss Telugu OTT for the audience. Before the new season, the show organizers are all set to adapt a new style called 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

The finalists of Bigg Boss OTT will be moving to Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Currently, the show organizers are said to have approached a few celebrities to sign them up as participants for Bigg Boss OTT.

Anchor Shiva is one of the confirmed contestants on Bigg Boss OTT. Now, we hear Dhee season 10 winner Raju is said to be the second confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss OTT.

If you recall, Young tiger Jr NTR had graced Dhee Season 10 and Raju had received the trophy from the hands of Jr NTR.