Dhanush's Vaathi Telugu SIR Pre-Release Event Hyderabad Date, Venue and Time

Dhanush's SIR is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film trailer has struck a chord among the audience. The trailer is also trending on YouTube at the number one position.

The film is produced under the banner Sithara Entertainments. They have managed to bring Tamil actor Dhanush to attend the promotional events in Hyderabad. He was at the trailer launch event.

Now, the makers are planning to host the film's pre-release event in a grand manner. It will be held on February 14. The event will be held on a massive scale. Several Tollywood celebs are expected to grace it.

SIR will be released in multiple languages. The film is directed by Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema fame.