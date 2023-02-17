Dhanush's SIR Twitter Review

Actor Dhanush's SIR has hit the screens from today. The film has opened to positive reviews from all quarters. SIR is directed by Venky Atluri. Samyuktha Menon and Samuthirakani are seen in prominent roles. Here's what the audience has to say about the film:

Formulaic characters, scenes and set up. Artificial and no emotional connect. Dhanush is the only saving grace. #SIRMovie #Vaathi — Hemanth (@Bre_Witty) February 17, 2023

#Vaathi Overall A Decent Commercial Drama! Though the first half could’ve been better and some parts are over the top, the core emotion works in the film and the 2nd half is crisp with some good blocks. Dhanush gives a good performance in this one. #SIRMovie Rating: 2.75-3/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) February 17, 2023

#SIRPremiere movie dhanush , samyutha Menon garu super Anduru acting baaga nachindi.

- venkyatluri super Andi,chaala paramadhanga undhi.

- Movie super 🥳

- good message echaru ma andariki.

#SIRMovie — கடல்நண்டு🦀 (@beach_oyster) February 17, 2023