Dhanush's Sir Gets Postponed: Deets Inside

Actor Dhanush is one of the most bankable stars in Kollywood. Dhanush’s upcoming film Sir/Vaathi has been in the news for a long time.

If you are a die-hard fan of him and waiting for his film Sir to hit theatres in December, then we have some bad news in store.

According to reports, Dhanush’s Sir/Vaathi, which was scheduled to release in theatres on December 2, is likely to get postponed to next year. Dhanush’s Sir is expected to release February in 2023.

The makers will soon be making an official announcement about the new release date.

Dhanush’s SIR is helmed by Venky Atluri. The film is financed by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Samyuktha Menon will be seen as the love interest of Dhanush in SIR. Watch this space for more updates.