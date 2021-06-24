Dhanush's Remuneration For Sekhar Kammula Movie

We already told you that Kollywood actor Dhanush is all set to team up with top Telugu director Sekhar Kammula for a pan India movie. Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula will be the perfect combo for movie collaboration. Dhanush fans and movie buffs are excited and eagerly waiting for latest announcements regarding the yet to be titled film.

Latest news we heard was about Dhanush's remuneration for the movie. As per reports, the top Kollywood star is said to be charging a whopping Rs 50 cr as his remuneration for the film. However, there is no official word on this. Rumours are doing the rounds that Sai Pallavi is likely to play the female lead opposite Dhanush in the film.

Sai Pallavi is the favourite leading lady for Sekhar Kammula. The director has already worked with her in two of his movies such as 'Fidaa' and yet to be released movie 'Love Story'. Previously, Sai Pallavi and Dhanush worked together for Maari 2. The Rowdy Baby song from the movie created countless records on Youtube. The audience will surely love this adorable pair. But we have to see whether Sekhar Kammula can get her call sheet.

The yet to be titled trilingual film will be produced on a grand scale by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of the accomplished production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group) as Production No 4.