Actor Dhanush’s latest release Karnan has become one of the highest grossing films of 2021 in Kollywood. Audience can’t stop raving about Dhanush’s character and performance in the film. The talk about the film refuses to die down in Tamil Nadu thanks for gripping direction and an amazing story. No doubt, Karnan has emerged as the blockbuster hit of summer box office.

The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj also features Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli are seen in prominent roles. Look like the closing collections of Karnan is out. Going by trade reports doing the rounds on social media circles, Karnan’s lifetime collections(closing shares) would have been Rs 65 cr. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s has signed his new project with Mari Selvaraj for second time and the yet-to-be-titled film currently in the pre-production stage. The film will hit the floors early next year. Watch this space for more updates.