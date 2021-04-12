Dhanush's Karnan First Weekend Collections

Kollywood actor Dhanush is riding high on the success of his recent outing Karnan. The film is doing fantastic business at the box office worldwide. The film has received thumping response from all quarters. The plot of the film revolves around a village youth, Karnan, played by Dhanush, who fights for the opressed communities in his village. However, he has to take on the high and the mighty to fight for their cause and get them their due. The movie and particularly, Dhanush's performance has come in for a lot of praise from the audience and critics alike. The movie has set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Talking about the latest collections, Dhanush's Karnan has managed to earn Rs 25 cr on its third day at the box office. The total movie collections of Karnan now stands at an estimated Rs 36 crore. The film is all set to join the Rs 100 crore club soon, which is expected to happen in two to three days.

Apart from Dhanush, the film also cast Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Lakshmi Priya Chanramouli in supporting roles. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj while the producer is Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his banner V Creations.