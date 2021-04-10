Actor Dhanush's Karnan is already on its way to shattering box office records from day 1. The film has received a tremendous response from critics and audience alike. On the first day, Dhanush's Karnan has done exceptionally well at the Chennai box office. Dhanush fans can't stop gushing about the film. Some Netizens are thanking filmmakers for releasing the film in theatres instead of OTT as they would have missed the theatrical experience of watching Karnan.

According to reliable sources, Dhanush's Karnan has managed to earn Rs 12 cr from Tamil Nadu alone on its opening day at the box office. The total worldwide collections are yet to be known. It is worth mentioning here that Karnan will soon smash all Kollywood box office records as the film has earned glowing reviews from all quarters.

Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. Apart from Dhanush, the film also features Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. The film marks Rajisha Vijayan's debut in Tamil.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's performance in Karnan and Mari Selvaraj's handling of script has come in for a lot of appreciation from the audience. Fans have heaped praises on the actor-director duo.