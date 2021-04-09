Dhanush's Karnan First Day Collection Prediction

Actor Dhanush starring Karnan has hit the screens from today. It is the first film of Dhanush of this year. Last year, Dhanush and makers were planned to release it in OTT but they changed their decision after looking to Vijay's Master box office success. Dhanush's Karnan is getting positive reviews from all quarters. The film is expected to become the highest opener of this year with opening day collections.

Trade analyst predicts that Karnan is likely to earn Rs 20 cr plus on opening day at the box office. According to sources, Dhanush's Karnan tickets got sold out in few parts of Chennai. As the film earned positive reviews, the weekend collections of Karnan could be double than opening day collections.

The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. Apart from Dhanush, the film also features Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. It marks Rajisha Vijayan debut in Tamil.