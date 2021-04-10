Dhanush's Karnan Beats Prabhas's Baahubali: Details Inside

Actor Dhanush's latest outing Karnan has become talk of the town on social media. You all must know the reason behind the film receiving a thumping response from all quarters. Dhanush and the film unit are now in celebration mode as the hard work they have put into making the film has yielded good results.

Latest news we hear is that Dhanush's Karnan has surpassed Prabhas starrer Baahubali. If you are thinking Dhanush's Karnan collections has overtaken Baahubali, then you are mistaken@ It is worth mentioning here that Dhanush's Karnan has earned the highest rating for any Indian movie on IMDb. In Dhanush's latest release Karnan has overtaken Prabhas's Baahubali. Have a look at the IMDb ratings of both the movies. Take a look at them:

Apart from Dhanush, the film also features Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Lakshmi Priya Chanramouli are seen in supporting roles. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj while the producer is Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his banner V Creations.