Dhanush Wins Hearts with Jagame Thandhiram OTT Release

Looks like Dhanush is setting the trend for Kollywood filmmakers. He is a big star with a huge fan following. Dhanush deciding to release his films one after the other on OTT platforms has drawn a lot of criticism from the audience. Remember his last movie Karnan too had a digital release.

But, Dhanush's real intention of keeping the audience and fans entertained amid the pandemic gloom by skipping theatrical release is winning hearts on social media. Dhanush's latest film 'Jagame Thandhiram' has started streaming on Netflix. Fans and movie buffs have are eagerly waiting to know audience reaction to the film. So, here we are gonna give you the outline of the story and highlights of the film.

Dhanush is seen essaying the character of Suruli, who is a gangster from Madurai. He is recruited by Peter (James Cosmo), a politically affluent honcho in London. The film showcases the themes of xenophobia, cultural shifts, and also what 'home’ means to people, especially to migrants.

As usual, Dhanush's stellar performance steals the show.

He aces the gangster look in his signature style. However, the movie has opened to mixed reviews so far. It remains to be what the final verdict would be. We may have to wait for a while to get the final picture given that the movie has only just released in India.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.