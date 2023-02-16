Dhanush To Watch SIR At Prasad Imax Tonight

Actor Dhanush was flown to Hyderabad for his upcoming movie SIR's promotions. Last night, the film's pre-release event was held in Hyderabad. Dhanush stole the limelight with his singing talent.

He and Trivikram were the showstoppers at the pre-release event. The Thiru actor is still in Hyderabad. He will be watching the premier show of the movie on Thursday at Prasad Imax.

Not only Dhanush but also the entire team of SIR will be attending the premier show tonight at the multiplex.

SIR is helmed by Venky Atluri. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on February 17, 2023.