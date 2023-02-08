Dhanush Sparkles in the Role of a Teacher Fighting for a Greater Cause in Sir Movie

Sir, starring Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon and Samuthirakani, is easily one of the most awaited films among movie buffs. This bi-lingual is helmed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi S. and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainment in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. This movie is gearing up for a grand release in Tamil and Telugu on February 17, 2023. Today, the cast and crew have gathered for the trailer launch.

Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Venky Atluri, Naga Vamsi, Hyper Aadi, Yuvraj are present for the trailer launch. Suma made the event more interactive with someone from the audience emphasising the importance of Government schools.

Hyper Aadi praised the production quality of Sithara entertainment. He talked about the beauty of Samyuktha and wanted a teacher like her in all schools.

Venky Atluri said, “The story evolved from all the meme content floating around that I shift my base to a foreign country in the second half of my films. Then I wrote Sir’s story and narrated it to Dhanush. He liked it instantly and gave his dates. That’s one of the precious moments in my life. Dhanush and G V Prakash had many blockbusters together, and I hope this film will become another one that’s notable for its background score”.

Dhanush is happy for his first straight Telugu film. He said, “Now we no longer speak about Telugu or Hindi or Telugu cinema, it’s Indian cinema. The story of Sir unfolds at a place that borders Tamil and Telugu states, and one can witness both the flavours. I am thankful to Venky Atluri for this film. My sincere thanks to the entire team”. Dhanush pleases his fans by singing the 'Mastaru Mastaru' song from the film.

Samyuktha Menon cheers the audience and poses for pictures and selfies with the actors who played her students in the film.

Sir’s trailer suggests that Dhanush is playing a role with multiple hues. It shows him a playful avatar and as the plot thickens, he is seen fighting for a greater cause. He is seen as a teacher sent to a government school as part of an upliftment programme. The elements such as comedy between Dhanush and Hyper Aadi, chemistry between the lead pair, the fight with Samuthirakani are creating a positive vibe for the trailer. The novel concept of educational reforms makes Sir the most sought-after film.



The trailer starts with fast cuts with thumping music. These set the tone for the trailer and hints at upcoming action-filled proceedings. As Dhanush steps into the college, there is some light-heartedness making way for comedy and romance. ‘Mastaru Mastaru’ song is breezy and establishes the characters' bonding in the film. The stretch with Samuthirakani adds a serious tone to the film followed by Dhanush’s action to bring the change. This couple by G V Prakash’s reverberating theme music gives a joyous experience. Cinematography by J Yuvraj captures the essence of the film. Navin Nooli gives the film an unsettling pace with his sharp edits.

‘Adigindi konivvaka pothe aa pillalu okka roje edusthaaru… Kaani valla amma nanna konivvaleni paristhiti untnahtakaalam edustune untaaru’ is a hard-hitting emotional line, and one can expect many such lines in the film. During the end of the trailer when Saikumar's character asks about the importance of education, Dhanush replies, ‘Dabbu elaagaina sampadinchu kovacchu… Kaani maryadani chaduvu maatrame sampaadinchi pedutundi.’ This might be the crux of Sir. This is followed by a theatre like design of ‘Dhanush In & As’ title card. That’s the whistle worthy moment for fans, and the star rightly addresses them in the end. ‘Classes start from February 17th’ is a nice touch.

