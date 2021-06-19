Dhanush to Romance Sai Pallavi in Sekhar Kammula Movie?

There’s no need to give any introduction to Dhanush as he is one of the highest-paid stars in Kollywood. Yesterday, It was officially confirmed that Kollywood actor Dhanush and Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula are collaborating for a film.

It is known that although Sekhar Kammula makes very few movies, they often revolve around strong characters. Ever since Dhanush confirmed about their association, people are curious to know about the genre and details on the rest of the cast and crew.

Now, reports are doing the rounds tgat Sai Pallavi might feature as the female lead in the film. Sai Pallavi has already worked in Sekhar Kammula’s two projects- Love Story and Fidaa. She also worked with Dhanush in ‘Maari 2’.

The song ‘Rowdy Baby' featuring the duo was a sensational chartbuster and garnered countless views while also creating several records on Youtube. There’s a possibility of Sai Pallavi being roped in as the female lead in Dhanush- Sekhar’s yet-to-be-launched film.

Are you excited to see Dhanush and Sai Pallavi together again on the silverscreen? Let's hope it happens.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi and Shekhar Kammula’s Love Story is likely to hit theatres in the middle of July.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s Jagame Thandiram has started streaming on Netflix and it has received lukewarm response from all quarters. Watch this space for all more updates