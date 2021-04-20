Dhanush Overtakes Pawan Kalyan: Deets inside

Power star Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and Dhanush’s Karnan were released on April 9 alongside Telugu and Tamil. Both the films earned glowing reviews from critics and the audience. Vakeel Saab had raked in Rs 95 Cr plus business worldwide while Karnan also did Marvelous business rs 100 Cr plus.

The latest news doing the rounds Dhanush’s Karnan has managed to surpassed Pawan’s Vakeel Saab in terms of IMDb ratings. Dhanush’s Karnan has got rated 8 out of 10 ratings on IMDb rating which is the highest for any Tamil film of this year. Take a look at both the film ratings.

Karnan is helmed by Mari Selvaraj and reports are doing the rounds that Dhanush could team up again with Mari Selvaraj for a sequel. There is no official confirmation regarding the news and official word from the makers is awaited at the moment. Watch this space for more updates.