Dhanush Excited To Work With Sekhar Kammula

National Award Winner and superstar Dhanush and sensible and successful director Sekhar Kammula are collaborating for a Tamil, Telugu and Hindi trilingual film to be produced on a grand scale by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of the accomplished production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group).

Sonali Narang will present the movie which was announced officially yesterday which coincided with the birth anniversary of Late Sunita Narang. The announcement of the prestigious project created ripples on social media.

In the interim, Kollywood actor Dhanush expressed his excitement about working with director Sekhar Kammula and producers Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

“Really excited to be working with one of the directors I admire @sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with NarayanDasNarang sir and PuskurRamMohanRao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this,” tweeted Dhanush.

The team is in talks with some very big names fron various languages and a top-notch technical team, which will be announced very soon. The film is likely to go on floors sometime this year. Other details of the project will be unveiled later.