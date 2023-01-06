Dhamaka Joins 100 Crore Club

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's latest release Dhamaka is not slowing down at the box office. Dhamaka is doing incredible business at the box office. According to the film publicist Vamsi-Sekhar, the film has joined Rs 100 cr club at the box office.

The makers and fans of Ravi Teja couldn't be more elated. The success is huge.

Sreeleela is seen as the leading lady in the film. Dhamaka was directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina

On the career front, Ravi Teja will next be seen in Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. Ravi Teja will be essaying Chiru's brother's role in Waltair Veerayya. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 13, 2023.

The film is set to have an epic box office clash with Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.