Dhamaka First Day Collection

Looks like Ravi Teja's promotions for Dhamaka seem to have failed as the film opened to poor reviews from all quarters. For sure, Ravi Teja's Dhamaka will make profits by end of its theatrical run because of Christmas weekend.

The film needs 12 cr to become a hit at the box office. Talking about the collections, the film might have earned Rs 3 cr plus on opening day at the box office. The official figures of Dhamaka opening day collections are yet to be known.

The film is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and T G Vishwa Prasad, under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.