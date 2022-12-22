Dhamaka First Day Collection Prediction

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is busy in promoting his upcoming film Dhamaka. The film trailer and teaser have received a thumping response from all quarters. Just a day left for Dhamaka theatrical release.

The makers and the audience are betting big on this movie. Talking about the collections. Dhamaka could well get a massive opening at the box office. The film is expected to collect Rs 4 cr plus on opening day at the box office.

The film is written and directed by Trinadha.

Dhamaka premiers will be held tonight in North America and other foreign countries. Keep watching this space for Dhamaka review and collections.

