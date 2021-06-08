Devi Sri Prasad Reveals Latest Update On Allu Arjun's Pushpa!

Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP is one of the top music directors in Tollywood. He has composed music for all top Tollywood actors. Speaking about his next film, Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Devi Sri Prasad is believed to be composing the music for Pushpa during the lockdown.

When he was asked about the progress of music related work for Pushpa, he stated to a leading tabloid, “I get excited working with Sukumar garu. ‘Pushpa’ will be unique. Different voices will be seen in the album." Chandra Bose is writing lyrics, said Devi Sri Prasad.

Devi Sri Prasad and Sukumar share a great rapport as they have worked together in a couple of films like- Rangasthalam, Arya among others.

Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a lorry driver in the film. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead along with Mollywood actor Fahad Faasil, who will appear in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 13, 2021. Watch this space for updates