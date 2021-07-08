Devi Sri Prasad Is Over The Moon For Bunny's Special Gift

Stylish star Allu Arjun and music director Devi Sri Prasad are the perfect combo in Tollywood. The duo has delivered a slew of hits in Telugu. They also share a cordial relationship. Currently, they both are working together for 'Pushpa', which is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Now, we hear is Allu Arjun who happens to be an Icon star of Tollywood has surprised Devi Sri Prasad with a special gift. Devi Sri Prasad who is elated with Bunny's surprise gift, took to his Twitter to share it with his fans and followers. The comments section chimed with a mix of heart, fire and a few other emojis. Here's the tweet posted by him:

A SURPRISE

“ROCKSTAR” Gift from the

“ICON STAR” @alluarjun 😍 Thank you so much my dearest Brother Bunny boy..🤗..

What a Lovely Surprise!!🕺

Totally unexpected !!😁 Daaaamn Sweet of U 😁🎶🤗😍#PUSHPA pic.twitter.com/xkn8TLKKW5 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) July 8, 2021

Back to Bunny's Pushpa, it is directed by Sukumar and the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythir Movie Makers, who previously helmed films such as-Janatha Garage, Uppena and a few. The film is soon to hit the theatres.