Devi Sri Prasad Celebrates Birthday At Gannavaram Orphanage: Check Pictures

There’s no need to give an introduction to sensational music director Devi Sri Prasad. He is one of the most talented music directors in the entertainment industry. He has composed music for all A-listers actors of Tollywood films. But, he shares a special bond with Stylish star Allu Arjun. As Devi Sri Prasad celebrating his birthday, industry colleagues have sent their thoughtful greetings to him on social media.

On the eve of his Birthday, Devi Sri Prasad shared details about a home for abandoned children, Daddy's Home at Gannavaram. As a noble gesture, DSP announces that he is sponsoring a couple of kids and will be donating all the groceries and daily needs for the entire month of August. He also shared the details in a post via his Twitter so that anyone who is willing to donate and lend a helping hand to the kids.

THANK YOU ALL 4 d AMAZING LOVE on my BDAY🙏💕 On dis occasion I want 2 share about this BEAUTIFUL PLACE called DADDY’S HOME in GANNAVARAM, VIJAYAWADA, that takes care of Hundreds of abandoned children🙏💕 Pls Read the NOTE..https://t.co/vt57cMWpkM@sagar_singer @shravyavarma pic.twitter.com/v031dTb8eU — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 2, 2021

Allu Arjun and DSP share a great friendship and the music director has composed music for his films, including Duvvada Jagannadham, Arya, Arya 2, Iddarammayilatho and Son Of Satyamurthy. Devi Sr Prasad is all set to create magic on screen with his melodies in Pushpa.