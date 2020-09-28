Popular news anchor Devi Nagavalli has become an Internet sensation. Everyone might be knowing the reason, right! Yes. Devi Nagavalli got evicted from the show. She is not only one of the strongest contestants in the house of Bigg Boss but also a well-known celeb. Bigg Boss show lovers are waiting to know more why she has been eliminated from the show.

Devi Nagavalli's eviction disappointed many and this piece of news also left many shocked. One cannot deny the fact that Devi had disputes in the house and it was crystal clear that she hated Amma Rajasekhar. She never shared a good rapport with him. The reason why Devi hated Rajasekhar is that he always makes fun of others which Devi didn't like it.

The latest buzz on social media is that most of the folks have watched the show just because of Devi Nagavalli. She is more popular when compared to Mehaboob, Monal, Akhil, and few others. Devi's fans and show lovers are pleading Nagarjuna to bring Devi Nagavalli back to the show. Now, Devi Nagavalli has become a hot topic on social media. Her fans are requesting the show makers for the re-entry of Devi Nagavalli. It remains to be seen whether the makers will hear the pleas of show lovers or not.

Will show makers give an opportunity for Devi Nagavalli to re-enter the house is the most sought after question in the social media platforms. Let us wait and see what is going to happen.

Meanwhile, take a look at the tweets...