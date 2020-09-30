Bigg Boss Telugu 4, being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna has a good mix of contestants from various platforms. They are entertaining the audiences who are hooked to the daily dose of fun and controversies in the show. With each passing week, the show is turning out to be very interesting with new twists and turns. The recent episode was more intriguing and entertaining, as per the show buffs.

Devi Nagavalli was evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu and that has surprised many followers of the reality show contestant. Some of the Netizens are making appeals to Nagarjuna to bring her back into the show as a wild card entry. She was the third contestant who got evicted from the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 after Surya Kiran and Karate Kalyani. She was one of the much-respected contestants of the show.

Her fans thought she would stay for a longer time but she was evicted from the show too soon. Devi performed well in all the tasks and there are no two ways about it. Ever since she came out, she has started giving exclusive interviews to the media. In one of the interviews, Devi Nagavalli was confronted with several questions. The most important of them being, ‘who are the top five inmates in the house’? She listed out the names of Gangavva, Noel Sean, Akhil, Abhijeet and Lasya.

It remains to be seen whether these contestants will be the top five finalists of this season or not. In the meantime, speculations are doing the rounds that Devi Nagavalli might re-enter the show. Her fans are still unable to digest her elimination and urging show makers to bring her back. But, as is the norm, nothing is revealed beforehand as that would rob the show of its suspense and surprise factor. As the previous seasons show, there were occasions when evicted contestants were brought back into the house on popular demand. One can only wait and see if there is any such plan in Bigg Boss’ mind and if so, will Devi emerge as that fortunate contestant.