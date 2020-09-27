TV9 Devi Nagavalli is one of the strongest contestants in the house of Bigg Boss. She is a very straight forward person and doesn’t hesitate to say anything about the housemates. In a recent episode, When Nagarjuna asked her to say about the bad habits of Gangavva, Devi said that Gangavva is a biased person. Some of the netizens praised Devi for expressing her opinion about Gangavva.

The latest buzz on social media is that Devi Nagavalli is most likely to get eliminated in tonight's episode. If this news turns into reality, then it will be a huge surprise for her fans. Some of her fans are praying that she shouldn’t be eliminated from the house. Karate Kalyani who faced elimination last Saturday nominated Devi Nagavalli for this week's eviction by dropping a Bigg Bomb.

If Devi Nagavalli gets evicted out of the show, then on whom Devi Nagavalli drops Bigg Bomb is the question. According to the reports, she is likely to drop the Bigg Bomb on Ariyana. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

Looking at the buzz on social media, Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 tonight episode is expected to have many twists in the show. People are desperately waiting to know who is going to step out of the BB house. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.