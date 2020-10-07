Devi Nagavalli is one of the most popular Telugu news presenters. She went to the reality show, Bigg Boss as one of the contestants but unfortunately, she was evicted from the show in the third week. She has become the talk of the town ever since she stepped out of the show. Those who are uninformed, Devi Nagavalli is the relative of veteran actor Dasari Narayana Rao. A few years back, Devi got married but things didn’t work well so they parted ways. Now, she is a single mother to a six-year-old son.

In one of her interviews, when she was asked about her plans to get married again, Devi said that she is ready for a second marriage. She further added that she is looking forward to a person who understands her and respects her decisions. She asserted that her only concern is about her son Karthikeya and she doesn't know whether he accepts that person or not.

She also made some comments on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants. She further added that a few of the inmates tried to have a relationship with her. But, She never entertained them. She also said that some of the housemates are getting saved in the house due to their relationship with other female contestants. She also said that Monal continues to be in the house even though she couldn’t speak Telugu".

Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Devi Nagavalli is likely to re-enter Bigg Boss house. The buzz on social media is that Bigg Boss show makers will soon bring one of the evicted contestants to the show. But, there is no official confirmation about who is going to re-enter the show. We will surely inform you if the makers confirm any contestant's name. In the meantime, don’t forget to watch out this space for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.